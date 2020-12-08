As coronavirus cases and deaths continue rising, AARP in the Virgin Islands participated in a nationwide Virtual Lobby Week for the second time this year to fight for older Americans amid the crisis.
AARP leaders and volunteers visited virtually with federal lawmakers to urge more help for those age 50-plus and their families as they continue facing growing health and economic challenges due to the pandemic.
“On behalf of our 22,000 members in The Virgin Islands, AARP in The Virgin Islands is committed to fighting for bipartisan policies that will protect older Americans and their families as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its march across the country,” said AARP in the Virgin Islands State Director Troy de Chabert-Schuster.
“It is crucial that Congress continues to help older adults confront their health and financial needs that remain in dire jeopardy nine months into the pandemic. Residents in nursing homes, those who are food-insecure, and soon-to-be Social Security beneficiaries are in particular need,” he added.
Leaders from AARP and AARP in the Virgin Islands held virtual meetings with lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, including Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett. AARP has called for federal legislation to protect residents in nursing homes and other care facilities, defend Social Security benefits and invest more in federal nutrition programs.
To learn more about AARP’s efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, visit www.aarp.org/coronavirus.