We Are Wine will host an art exhibition featuring local abstract expressionist artist Augustin Kelvin Holder and his recent works tonight at their warehouse in Bovoni Center on St. Thomas from 5 to 9 p.m. Enjoy food and wine tastings and Italian specialties by chef Angelo Arena.
