ST. THOMAS — The students and staff of Community Action Now celebrated along with facilitators at the Romeo Malone Community Center earlier this month as they welcomed the opening of a computer lab from the International Game Technology team, managers and operators of the Caribbean Lottery.
This is the second IGT After School Advantage Center in the Virgin Islands.
“Today’s presentation will bring to two the number of IGT ASA Centers based here in USVI, following the launch of our first ASA Center at the Queen Louise Home for Children on St. Croix in 2010,” said General Manager of IGT Antilles Operations Shelly Ann Hee Chung. “This state-of-the-art computer center, which IGT and Caribbean Lottery will hand over today to the Community Action Now team for students and staff at the Romeo Malone Center, is the 39th technology facility of its kind to be opened within the English-speaking Caribbean under our flagship philanthropic initiative, the IGT ASA program.”
In February 2022, IGT and Caribbean Lottery completed the first phase of the ASA partnership with CAN through the donation of 15 laptops and accessories, the procurement and installation of learning and security software, the supply of storage and charging cabinets for the devices and the repainting of the facility. This donation was made in support of developing the center’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and after school community programs.
As of February 2023, the IGT ASA program donated over 30 computers and supporting accessories to CAN. This investment now brings computer and internet access to more than 40 students and other residents of the community who are engaged in the various programs organized by CAN at the Savan community center. It also allows other youngsters without devices or internet at home to complete school assignments.
“IGT and its subsidiaries are always eager to provide digital learning opportunities for our very talented young people in an environment that nurtures their noblest impulses and creativity in an ever-evolving digital society. We all seek to transform, for the best, the communities in which we operate so that they will become sustainable and be known as hubs of economic activity and opportunity,” said Hee Chung.
“There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are for IGT’s support. It has been a dream to make the Romeo Malone Community Center a place where technology is accessible, a place where children can learn and play, a place where children in our community can develop into the next generation STEM and technology leaders,” said Director of Community Action Now Iffat Walker. “IGT’s support for our work and for this center has made all this possible.”