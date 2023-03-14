computer lab

A new International Game Technology After School Advantage Center was recently opened at the Romeo Malone Community Center on St. Thomas.

 Photo by INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY

ST. THOMAS — The students and staff of Community Action Now celebrated along with facilitators at the Romeo Malone Community Center earlier this month as they welcomed the opening of a computer lab from the International Game Technology team, managers and operators of the Caribbean Lottery.

This is the second IGT After School Advantage Center in the Virgin Islands.