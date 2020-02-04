Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Mu Gamma Omega Chapter on St. Croix, under the leadership of Tresa M. Civil, president, and Lisa Mitchell-Harris, vice president, hosted a Day of Service for residents of Flambouyant Gardens in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
Flambouyant Gardens residents gathered in their development’s Community Center where they were served hot meals and presented gift baskets of toiletries, among others. Sorority members also played bingo with residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.