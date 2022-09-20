Next month, The Virgin Islands Justice Initiative is hosting the inaugural Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch at Magens Bay on St. Thomas
According to a news release, the event will be held Oct. 15 from noon to 5 p.m. It will take place between Magens Bay Shed No. 4 and the arboretum, from the parking lot to the campground.
“Instead of hosting a gala, our organization is putting on a free community event, which will also serve as a benefit,” said Casey Payton, executive director of the Virgin Islands Justice Initiative. “This event is intended to engage our community with fun, kid-friendly activities that bring the entire family together.”
Funds will be raised primarily through event sponsors — allowing eventgoers access to the event at no cost aside from the entrance fee for Magens Bay,” the release said.
The V.I. Justice Initiative is engaging in an online crowdfunding campaign alongside this event. Alpine Securities, the release stated, has agreed to boost the fundraiser by matching community donations on the first $7,500 raised on the crowdfunding site.
“Alpine Securities endeavors to invest in organizations and initiatives that match our philanthropic values and have the most meaningful, positive and sustainable impact on the Virgin Islands community,” said Vernon Araujo, director of philanthropy at Alpine Securities. “We are excited to support the V.I. Justice Initiative and the young people they provide services for.”