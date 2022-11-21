A set of statues created by sculptor Ward Tomlinson Elicker, titled “The Guardians,” were unveiled last week on St. Croix.
On commission from Peter and Gabriella Zielke, Elicker crafted three, 13-foot-tall mocko jumbies. Legendary stilt dancer Yisrael Petersen helped inspire the statue’s composition. Elicker worked with his partner in life and business, Joel Asker, on the production of the statues.
This isn’t Elicker’s first big project. In 1992, the seasoned sculptor graduated from the Penn Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, Pa. Since then, he’s traveled around the world, building foundries in Puerto Rico and even Indonesia. Elicker sculpted four dragons, currently installed in Chinatown, Philadelphia. According to Elicker, what makes “The Guardians” such a unique project is its connection to the Virgin Islands.
According to Elicker, he began sculpting the mocko jumbies six years ago. His journey in the V.I. started with the sculpting of four Fireburn queens, but then he was enraptured by the spirit of mocko jumbies.
“One day at low tide, I started melting my sculpting wax over the gas burner, and the spirit of mocko came through. It was like a lightning rod. I was so energized. I continued to work on small rough waxes of the mocko jumbies in my studio, which Hurricane Maria had completely rearranged. I then moved to St. Thomas to help Leatherback Brewing start nesting over there. This is where I met Yisrael Petersen and his huge spirit of mocko. At the time, we both knew something powerful was beginning, but we didn’t know exactly what.”
When Peter and Gabriel Zielkie contacted him about their vision for “The Guardians,” he jumped at the chance. Petersen and Elicker were able to continue working together to create the statues. Elicker was able to bring his reputation as the “Man of Bronze” to life in the V.I.
“I am ecstatic to have my vision and work grounded on St. Croix and the Virgin Islands for the present community and for future generations to come,” Elicker said. “One of my most meaningful experiences on St. Croix is when I refurbished and stoked The Old Forge at St. George’s Village Botanical Garden. I did forging demonstrations for the children and invited them to help. They were mesmerized by the fire and hot-flowing metal. They were inspired by the fact that they could change the form of what, to them, is unchangeable. I hope to continue to pass these lessons on and inspire young minds. I want “The Guardians” to bring joy and pride to the community.
Elicker says that he plans to do more in the Virgin Islands, including training the youth in his medium. “What I want to do with the foundry here is to start an apprenticeship program so I can teach my craft. I am planning on working with young people from the Virgin Islands on that, like a residency. This will be years down the line, but I really want to teach the craft,” he said.
More of Elickers work is showcased on his Instagram @tom_elicker, or his Facebook, Tom Elicker.