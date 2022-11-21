A set of statues created by sculptor Ward Tomlinson Elicker, titled “The Guardians,” were unveiled last week on St. Croix.

On commission from Peter and Gabriella Zielke, Elicker crafted three, 13-foot-tall mocko jumbies. Legendary stilt dancer Yisrael Petersen helped inspire the statue’s composition. Elicker worked with his partner in life and business, Joel Asker, on the production of the statues.