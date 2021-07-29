This Saturday at Bajo El Sol Gallery, Carla Sewer is going to open up in a big way. She’ll be signing and reading excerpts from the first edition of her just-released memoir, “Child of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” and revealing paintings of a character she’s conceptualized called The Black Mermaid.
It’s all in the name of a good cause, as proceeds from the pop-up art show and book signing event will go toward supporting Sewer’s Outdoor Learning Summer Creative Arts and Literacy Workshop in Cruz Bay, which concludes at the end of August.
“I introduced The Black Mermaid as a way of empowering all people to see that what you’ve been taught as a child about ‘black’ is kind of wrong,” said Sewer. “When we associate the word with something negative, it makes the people who are called that word looked at as bad.”
Sewer first developed The Black Mermaid in 2016 and resurrected the character during the pandemic, when the artist was earning a master’s degree in library science and a doctorate of philosophy in family studies at Texas Woman’s University.
“I was so homesick being away at school that I started painting my home island, and the water, and it evolved into me resurrecting her again,” said Sewer. “I wanted to explore her. I started painting pictures of her until there got to be so many that I applied for a V.I. Council on the Arts grant to show these paintings. They may touch someone. Who knows?”
The V.I. Council of the Arts grant came through for Sewer’s art show, and she decided to debut her book at the event concurrently. “A Child of the Virgin Islands” is the result of about 10 years of work, said Sewer, and the book covers her early childhood experiences growing up on St. John.
“I’m excited because it’s revealing a lot about me that people don’t know,” she said. “I think people want to know about who I am and what it is that I do to keep myself going. Ultimately, it’s my passion for children and families, and being that support system for them through my business.”
Sewer gave a nod to her mentors, island artists Janet Cook-Rutnik, Lisa Etre and Karen Samuel, all of whom have work on display at Bajo El Sol. Though Sewer did not formally study art, she says the three women artists are her inspiration.
“I want people to know that when they come on Saturday, they’ll see a little bit of old time St. John because that’s what my paintings represent,” said Sewer. “The Black Mermaid is the star of the show because she is strong, powerful, and loving the environment.”
Funds raised at the Saturday event will support supplies, staff, and transportation for Sewer’s summer workshop.
“At Bajo El Sol Gallery we are deeply passionate about supporting projects that are centered around arts and literature, particularly those projects catering to the youth of the Virgin Islands,” said gallery director Priscilla Hintz Rivera Knight. “Dr. Sewer’s commitment to these principles is aligned with our dedication to supporting such projects and creating a welcoming space to do so.”
The Black Mermaid Comes to St. John will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mongoose Junction gallery.