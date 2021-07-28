A chance social media encounter and a foray into a new field have resulted in nearly $2,000 being raised for Coral Bay’s Carolina Corral, which has been caring for animals since 1993 that are injured or no longer wanted by their owners.
Tampa, Fla. resident Jean Zanella Dyer was scrolling through her social media feed when she came across a beautiful photo of St. John — a place she had never been. Dyer, a retiree who’d tried her hand at painting for the first time in September 2019, felt compelled to paint the image, which depicted Peace Hill. The friend who shared the image was someone Dyer had connected with during her professional years with a Connecticut water utility. The friend’s son lives on St. John. “Sharon Mann, whose son lives on St. John and owns a charter boat company, reposted the beautiful photo of Peace Hill,” said Dyer.
“Once I’d painted the photo, Sharon asked what I was going to do with the painting and I was thinking about selling it. She asked if I’d consider donating the money from the sale to the Carolina Corral and I said, ‘I’ll do one better: I’ll paint some more pictures and do an online art auction.’”
So Dyer followed through with her plan. When her first art auction closed in May 2020, she had raised $700 by selling seven of her paintings depicting beachy island scenes and the kinds of animals Carolina Corral founder Dana Bartlett looks over at her Coral Bay facility.
Bartlett’s menagerie over the years has included donkeys, goats, sheep, deer, a pig, chickens, cats, dogs, and more. Bartlett brings in income by offering paid tours of the Corral or guided horseback rides, but she’s often seeking help to cover the $100 per day she spends on feed and water alone. Largely a one-woman show, Bartlett has not been able to finish the requirements to make the Carolina Corral a registered nonprofit organization, making fundraising even more difficult.
Dyer hosted a second online art auction earlier this year, bringing in $895 for the Corral from the sale of 10 paintings. A third auction is live now, and is expected to close tonight at 8 p.m.
“I’m just grateful for her,” Bartlett said of the benefactor she has yet to meet.
In addition to planning a trip to St. John this fall, Dyer said she’ll continue to host online art auctions for the Carolina Corral on an annual basis.
“I might as well keep going,” said Dyer. “I love painting and I love the subject matter. I’d never painted an animal before I painted the animals for her auction. I feel that helping people out is a calling of mine, so it just felt right.”
Bids can be made by visiting the Carolina Corral Silent Art Auction Facebook page and commenting on photos of the paintings with the amount you’d like to bid. Dyer will then contact the winner of each painting and ship her paintings to their respective winners.
In the meantime, Bartlett continues to put in long, grueling hours at the Corral in what might seem at times like a thankless job. But it’s the animals that keep her going every day, said Bartlett.
“The individual personalities of the animals are so unique,” she said. “I doubt anyone would step up and do what I do all day. It’s not a great financial reward. People come out here to enjoy and take a break from themselves and from the world, and to talk to the animals.”