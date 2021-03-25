Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction will host an exhibition titled The Living Hour on April 3 beginning at 4 p.m. featuring works by multidisciplinary artist Lucien Downes and master woodturner Avelino Samuel.
This will be the first exhibition at Bajo El Sol since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago. The show’s title references the poem “We Laud the Living Hour” by early 20th century Virgin Islands poet Cyril Creque, in which he wrote about a changing Virgin Islands with reflection and hope.
Renowned Virgin Islands chef Digby Stridiron will be serving some of his delectable appetizers, steelpan musician Dax Chouiniere will be playing in the courtyard, and wine and specialty cocktails will be served. Those who attend must comply with current social distancing and mask-wearing protocols.
Lucien Downes is a contemporary Caribbean-born expressionist artist. His mixed media work is composed of spiritual and worldly elements that function independently and at times merge to encompass a whole.
He utilizes resin, acrylic, fibers, raw pigments, plexiglass, and sometimes found objects to create dimension and depth. He draws inspiration from daily life, spiritual themes, objects, moods, and movement.
His work has been exhibited at the Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, The Alliance Theater for the Arts, The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts, Top Hat Gallery, Marjorie Robbins Gallery, The Caribbean Fine Arts Exhibit, and The Caribbean Colour Exhibit among other places.
He has had several single-artist shows and participated in numerous group shows around the Caribbean and the United States. His pieces are displayed in the homes of Maya Angelou, Teddy Riley, and many private collections around the world.
Avelino Samuel was born and raised in Coral Bay, where he first developed an interest in woodworking at a young age.
Today his creations, both decorative and functional, reside in private collections across the globe.
Samuel is highly sought-out internationally for his woodturning demonstrations, which he has shared in places as far away as Tanzania and Australia.
After earning a master’s degree in industrial arts education from East Michigan University, Samuel returned to St. John where he taught industrial arts at Julius E. Sprauve School in Cruz Bay for 30 years, training new generations of Virgin Islands craftspeople and artists.
One of Samuel’s specialties is creating highly ornate hand-turned hollow vessels, primarily from local woods including genip, raintree, white prickle, and West Indian mahogany.
He uses oils, polishes, natural stains and lacquers, as well as hand-burning techniques to give the vessels their striking textures and finishes.