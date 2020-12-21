The 2021 Bat Week Art Challenge Calendar is officially out and ready to showcase local artists while sharing important facts about bats in the Virgin Islands and raising funds for two nonprofit organizations.
During Bat Week this past October, the V.I. Bat Team and the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum collaborated to collect bat art from the community during a Bat Week Art Challenge. The goal of the challenge was not only to encourage young people to learn more about bats that live in the Virgin Islands, but also to help the two nonprofits create a 2021 calendar. Twenty-three art submissions were received from St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
A panel of judges selected the following winners
1st place — Karim Callwood
2nd place — Victoria Tyson
3rd place — Cheyenne Blanchard
1st runner up — Aure Baptiste
2nd runner up — Herliz Naar
Participants earned prizes and the top 13 artworks were published in the calendar. In addition to showcasing the community’s #batart, the calendar will serve to share the benefits of bats while reducing the fear surrounding them.
“It was extremely encouraging to see so many submissions from young people in the Virgin Islands,” said scientist Dr. Renata Platenberg, nicknamed the “Bat Lady. “This gives me hope that the next generation will be even more knowledgeable about bats and will possibly lead to better conservation of their natural habitats.”
The 2021 Bat Week Art Challenge Calendar will be available in the gift shop at the V.I. Children’s Museum starting this week. To reserve or pick up your copy, call 340-643-0366 or email discover@vichildrensmuseum.org. The V.I. Bat Team will also have calendars available and can schedule deliveries to Northside and Frenchtown locations. Email vi.wildlife@gmail.com to schedule a delivery. Each calendar is $20 and both organizations are able to mail calendars to the states.
“This is the Museum’s first calendar fundraiser and we are always happy to partner with other local non-profits to encourage creativity and a love for learning,” stated Amber McCammon, VICM’s Director of Programs.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/vichildrensmuseum or www.facebook.com/vibatteam.