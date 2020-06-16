Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School’s (BCB) Full Force Engineers team is the 2019-2020 winner of the national MATHCOUNTS Video Challenge. The challenge required students to select and solve a problem in a visually creative way while displaying the students’ mathematical skills. The team topped a record number of 480 videos submitted for the challenge this year.
The Full Force Engineers is comprised of BCB eighth graders Ciara Rodney, Teniesha Alcendor, Gia Tuckett and L’Rynzo Abraham. Their five-minute video entry depicts the students as engineers struggling to fill a budget shortfall as they try to complete the flooring at one of the new schools being built following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The Full Force Engineers find the area of a seven-sided room so that their community benefactor, Madam Ciara, can do the appropriate accounting to cover the flooring costs.