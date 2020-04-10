Food for thought: I read the title of an article that stated: We are ALL carriers! So true! I love how cautious and careful we are all being NOT to spread this virus, how we would never want to be responsible for infecting someone, one who could be hurt so badly and possibly even die from this disease.
It struck me that we truly are ALL CARRIERS. Each and every moment we are “spreading” something! Could it be that we are carriers of anger, impatience, fear, worry, bitterness, grumbling,disappointment, self-indulgence ... fill in your own here.
