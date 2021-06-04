June first began the Atlantic hurricane season. Already we have had our first named storm Ana. Throughout the Caribbean we are being asked to prepare for what may come our way this season. By now we know the drill to have certain things in place, like water, can and dry food, medicine, Clorox, hand sanitizers, proper storage of important documents, cash on hand, securing property, and eliminating destruction by flying objects that can destroy life and property. We cannot be overly prepared. We must also think of our neighbors and inquire about their readiness, being mindful that it is debris from other areas that help to destroy our own property. Hurricanes are no respecter of persons. We all, rich and poor, are affected alike when we face such a natural disaster.
In addition to the hurricane season, we are continuing to live with the COVID-19 pandemic in our midst. This makes sheltering in large spaces a greater challenge for our communities. By now we are aware that COVID-19 is trending upward in some places. My friends, we cannot let our guard down. Our times call for constant vigilance. While the weather channels will monitor the hurricane season and warn us of pending disaster, monitoring COVID-19 is a greater challenge. We have been having cluster spread, community spread, and imported cases. It is said that most of the affected are persons who have not been vaccinated. Again, we have to be vigilant and remember not to put our family and friends in danger. The sacrifices we make to protect the health of others may just be the clarion call to our community that we do care about ourselves and others.
Having shared the importance of being prepared for hurricane season and being mindful of the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, ‘let not our hearts be troubled’ and let us not be dismayed believing that our fortunes in life may be destroyed. In the midst of this present time, “there is a place of quiet rest, of comfort sweet, of full release near to the heart of God.” In the darkness of this present time we can turn to the Ancient Text and find comfort for today and hope for tomorrow. The psalmist says, “Out of the depths have I called to you, O Lord; Lord, hear my voice, let your ears consider well the voice of my supplication.” Psalm 130: 1 and 3. After such a lament, we hear the response from the same Ancient Text and the person who made the lament. “When I called, you answered me; you increased my strength within me. Though the Lord be high, the Lord cares for the lowly, though we walk in the midst of trouble, the Lord keep me safe; the Lord’s right hand shall save us.”
So, you see, during the challenges of this present time, we do not have to be so burdened, because our God can make a way, and has made a way through what may seem like uncertainty. This does not mean that when we hear of pending things our hearts may not skip a beat. It is natural for us to have such an occurrence and make a lament. But if we are lamenting to an ever knowing, ever present, all powerful Creator, we will hear, “Our weeping may endure for a night, but our morning of joy will dawn.” Psalm 30:5.
Believers have this confidence that their Creator will not bring them this far to leave them. History and our own experience have taught us that human beings are resilient. Humanity has been through natural disasters like hurricanes, volcanos, floods, fire, and pandemics and has lived to tell the story of how they’ve overcome. Let us learn from the hymn writer, “Of God’s deliverance I will boast, till all that are distressed, from my example comfort take, and charm their griefs to rest.”
You see, the authors, Tate and Brady knew what it meant when the psalmist says, “My soul waits for the Lord, in God’s word is my hope.” After we have been informed by the Word of God through the messengers of God, from the pulpit and the daily briefing from those whom God has placed in positions to keep us safe and secure, all we have to do is be obedient and wait for the Lord.
— The Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs was the bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands until his retirement.