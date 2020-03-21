Accounts of plagues, pestilence and pandemics as well as earthquakes and floods and other disasters are commonplace in the Bible.
In many respects, wall-to-wall misery seems to be a fundamental characteristic of the human condition. Nevertheless, the more I see of such disasters, thanks to worldwide news coverage, the more I appreciate the profound wisdom of my earliest ecclesial instructors, my “divines,” who warned that they had a failing grade in store for anyone who summarized the panoplies of destruction and human misery in, for example, the Books of Genesis and Exodus, as testimony that we were “born to die.”
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., K.St.J., is Priest Scholar and Chaplain at Washington National Cathedral and previously was Bishop’s Dean and Sub-Dean and Priest in Charge in congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands (U.S. and U.K.)
