ST. JOHN — Thirty-three people took part in the annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 19, and though that number was down from 45 volunteers in 2020, the citizen scientists recorded 61 bird species on the island, an increase from last year’s count of 57 species.
The birds that were most heavily impacted by the 2017 hurricane season — fruit and seed eaters and nectar feeders — continue to rebound.
Volunteers counted 16 Antillean crested hummingbirds this year, compared to only five in 2018. Some dove species, which were struggling before the hurricanes due to predation by feral cats and mongooses, seem to continue to struggle. Sightings of zenaida doves and common ground doves were both down by about half this year. Scaly-naped pigeons essentially maintained their numbers from last year.
“Right away during the count, we saw about 40 scaly-naped pigeons,” said Virgin Islands National Park Ranger Laurel Brannick. “It’s the first time I’ve seen a big flock since Irma. I’m really happy that they’re coming back.”
However, the number of brown pelican sightings was way down — only 22 were counted this year compared to 332 in 2019 — but this may be due to the fact that a boat, which would have aided in shorebird sightings, was not available for the count this year.
The population of brown-throated parrots, also known as St. Thomas conures, which relocated to St. John following the 2017 hurricanes, has maintained a steady population. Ten were counted this year.
There were a few rarities recorded during the 2021 count, including two Wilson’s snipes and a bufflehead duck, which has never been previously recorded on St. John. Bananaquits, a commonly recognized species on the island, are thriving, possibly in large part due to residents who put sugar out for the birds. Volunteers counted 248 bananaquits this year, compared to 127 in 2018.
While some species are struggling to maintain their population, the overall health of birds on St. John is good, said Brannick.
“Most are on the rebound,” she said. “I was happy with the bird count. We’re moving in the right direction, I think. We just don’t need any more storms.”