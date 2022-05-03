ST. CROIX — The community may know Jason J. Henry as director of the V.I. Department of Health’s Communicable Disease Division, perhaps volunteering in both island districts’ rescue squads, but some people know him as the one who selflessly shares his birthday cake.
On April 27 of every year, Henry traditionally spends his special day at My Brother’s Table where, instead of receiving gifts, he gives the gift of a warm meal. He shares the experience with his family of six children; Faith and Jayden, who were off island during Wednesday’s lunch tradition, 12-year-old twins Justin and Sophia, and 11-year-old twins Savanna and Izabella.
“I do it because it is a time when people usually receive, but it gives me the chance to give back a little and remind myself how fortunate I am that I can,” the 45-year-old Henry said.
He has been volunteering for the soup kitchen so long, more than eight years, that he has become a member of the nonprofit’s six-member board.
Henry’s face softened and he laughed recollecting birthdays spent in the modest facility on the corner of Hospital Street and Queen Cross Street in Frederiksted.
“There was one year on my birthday, it was a Sunday, where they [volunteers] worked with me and opened early for a Sunday morning breakfast, and we were able to coordinate a food drive and clothing drive into that,” Henry said. “Last year what I did had the entire road blocked off. We had the Department of Health here offering free vaccines and barbers here offering free cuts and manicures.”
Henry volunteers frequently and every year on his birthday, but he said he does have a goal in mind for doing it and it rests in the idea that through his demonstration of selfless service, others will see the rewards of the humanitarian spirit and follow suit.
And people have recognized Henry’s efforts and adopted the idea, especially those closest to him, like his children.
His daughter Sophia said she has come to help her dad on his birthday several times and plans on keeping the tradition alive, having already used her own birthday to come to the soup kitchen and distribute meals.
Henry has challenged friends of his to adopt the tradition. Another friend who had brought her son to volunteer years ago for Henry’s birthday tradition texted him that she woke up to her son saying: “Mommy what I want to do for my birthday is the same thing Jason does for his birthday.”
“I texted her back and told her does she realize the irony — that today is my birthday? And she sent me back a picture I took a few years ago when we had volunteered together here at My Brother’s Table,” Henry said.
He shared the photograph and pointed to the image showcasing the span of time he has dedicated to exposing his children to acts of service, “You see how young they are right there, my kids? You can see Justin right there, he so small.”
The soup kitchen is open Monday through Friday at noon, and Henry said it serves an average of 70 meals a day which are primarily sponsored through mini-grants and small donations.
“Prior to COVID, individuals came in and sat and ate, but since COVID it’s come, pick up the food and go. It’s still the same cost for food, but there is the added cost of to-go supplies, but we really had to adjust or pivot to be able to provide the meals,” Henry said.
During Wednesday’s birthday tradition, the 70 meals were prepared and vanished in less than 30 minutes.
One of the people Henry served was a gentleman whose birthday was also April 27.
While the endeavor is one that Henry finds rewarding, he said he finds great satisfaction in other businesses and individuals getting involved.
“If we could get one individual or business to provide and sponsor a meal once a week, that would go a long way to helping us provide a lot more service to the community. We just need that one business owner, or that one business to come in and be like ‘I’m going to sponsor the first meal every month, or the third Thursday of the month.’ Something like that would definitely go a long way,” Henry said.