Bajo El Sol Gallery will host a book signing, discussion, and question and answer session with Virgin Islands scholar and author Tami Navarro at 4 p.m., Dec. 11. Navarro will be presenting her newly published book, “Virgin Capital: Race, Gender, and Financialization in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” which examines the cultural impact and historical significance of the Economic Development Commission.
SUNY Press describes the book as ethnography situating the contemporary financial services industry in the U.S. Virgin Islands within broader histories of racial capitalism and gender inequality.
Navarro is an assistant professor of Pan-African Studies at Drew University. She is a cultural anthropologist whose work has been published in Cultural Anthropology, Small Axe Salon, The Caribbean Writer and Feminist Anthropology. She is a founding member of the Virgin Islands Studies Collective and a member of the editorial board for the journal Small Axe: A Caribbean Journal of Criticism. Navarro is co-host of the podcast, “Writing Home: American Voices from the Caribbean.”