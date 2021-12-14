Humane Society raffle
The Humane Society of St. Thomas is holding a holiday raffle to raise money to care for the island’s homeless animals. Tickets are $10 each. The drawing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Society’s campus at 6 p.m. or ticket holders can join them live on Facebook. Participants can pick an item online that they would like to win and purchase as many tickets as they want toward the raffle of that prize. Visit hsstt.com/holidayfundraiser/ for the list of prizes and to purchase raffle tickets.
Cookbook signing
My Brother’s Workshop will host a “My Modern Caribbean Kitchen Cookbook” signing with author and MBW Cafe and Bakery manager Julius “The Chef” Jackson at their new retail location at Paradise Point. Jackson will be at the retail location from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 15, where his cookbooks, full of 70 fresh takes on island favorites, will be for sale for $22 each.
Poetry book launched
The “Signs of the Sun” inaugural book of poetry from the Caribbean Magazine Plus Poetry Contest 2021 is now available on Amazon for $7 as an e-book only. The book is a compilation of a selection of poems from the CMP 2021 Poetry Contest, with entries from Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados, Cuba, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Canada, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and more.
