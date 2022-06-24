DHS offices closed half-day for staff training
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez has advised the public that all department offices will be closed today from 1:30 to 5 p.m. for mandatory disaster and emergency training. All residential facilities and 24/7 emergency services will maintain normal operations.
For more information, visit the Human Services Department website, www.dhs.gov.vi.
GERS offices territorywide to open to public in July
Beginning July 5, the offices of the Government Employee’s Retirement System on St. Thomas and St. Croix will open to the public Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a GERS press release.
All COVID-19 protocols including the wearing of a face mask when entering GERS buildings will stay in place until further notice, according the press release.
Public Works to replace light pole at Mandela Circle
ST. THOMAS — Public Works Department contractor Charles Electrical Services will replace the traffic light pole at the Mandela Circle intersection in Long Bay today, the department announced Thursday.
The light pole was damaged in a vehicular accident.
Motorists are asked to traverse the area with extreme caution.
— Daily News Staff