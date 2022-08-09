Human Services announces closure of St. Thomas-St. John offices Friday
The Human Services Department’s St. Thomas-St. John offices will be closed Friday for staff appreciation events, according to a department news release issued Monday.
Staff appreciation day includes team building activities, events, and provides an opportunity for department employees on St. Thomas and St. John to relax and refuel, according to the news release.
“The employees of V.I. Department of Human Services have served on the frontlines and have gone above and beyond everyday throughout this pandemic to make sure our V.I. community receives daily access to critical resources,” Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez said in the release. “We are looking forward to celebrating the hard-working men and women of our department for their dedicated professionalism and their service to the vulnerable populations of our territory.”
On Friday, all emergency services and meal deliveries in the St. Thomas-St. John District will continue to operate as scheduled.
and will be communicated directly with the department’s constituents.
On St. Croix, the department’s offices will also remain open Friday and operate at regular business hours. A staff appreciation day is planned for that district’s staff on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to the news release.
For more information, visit Human Services’ website, www.dhs.gov.vi
Cannabis Advisory Board to convene in virtual session Wednesday
The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs announced Monday that the Virgin Islands Cannabis Advisory Board will convene a virtual board meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The agenda includes discussion of the rules and regulations and the strategic plan developed by the Office of Cannabis Regulations, according to the news release.
Registration is required for the Zoom meeting and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3BzL3yg The link is case-sensitive.
Persons with questions may contact the OCR or Virgin Islands Cannabis Advisory Board through Executive Director Hannah Carty at (340) 714-9755 or email her at info.ocr@ocr.vi.gov.
Bryan to discuss formation of Territorial Parks System
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will announce the establishment of a Territorial Parks System during a press conference set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Government House on St. Croix, according to Government House.
Anyone planning to attend in person must RSVP to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. by email to Richard.MottaJr@go.vi.gov.
Media reps who plan to participate via phone but don’t have an assigned VMIX call link can get one by contacting Motta. Members of the media must identify their outlet before asking questions.
The press conference will be livestreamed: facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI