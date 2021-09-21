Dream library contest
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources invites all students to participate in a National Literacy Month territorywide contest. Create a poster or write an essay illustrating your dream library. There will be prizes for the winner in each age group, Pre-K to first grade, second grade to fourth grade, fifth grade to sixth grade and seventh to eighth grade. For more information, email amy.desorba@dpnr.vi.gov.
Glass collection
The Virgin Islands Marine Advisory Service has resumed the collection of glass beverage bottles. However, this will be done by appointment only. E-mail howard.forbes@uvi.edu to schedule a drop-off of glass beverage bottles. Bottles will be collected at the university’s MacLean Marine Science Center and not at the former West Bay Supermarket’s parking lot. Contact Howard Forbes, Jr. at 340-693-1672 for additional information,
Humanities grants
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is offering $200,000 in humanities grants, with funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the emergency and ongoing funding from the American Rescue Plan.
NEH has distributed $51.6 million in funding to the 56 state and jurisdictional humanities councils and interim partners, the agency’s first awards under the ARP Act of 2021. These funds will support humanities organizations, programs, and professionals at the local level, advancing economic recovery within a cultural sector devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. CFVI applied for and was awarded funding that the foundation will subaward to eligible entities throughout the USVI to support humanities programming and activities, with priority going to humanities-focused organizations.
Grants of up to $20,000 are available to facilitate the recovery of humanities organizations and humanities programming from the COVID-19 pandemic, via humanities programs, projects, and initiatives such as book festivals, literacy campaigns, speaker’s bureaus, teacher development, cultural tourism, humanities publications, films, exhibitions, and projects that preserve and provide access to cultural and educational resources in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Applicants must indicate how they have been adversely impacted by the pandemic in their applications, consistent with the purposes of the American Rescue Plan.
Applications must be submitted by Sept. 30. For more information on grant requirements or to submit an application, visit cfvi.net.
Honorary degree nominations
Nominations are currently being accepted by the University of the Virgin Islands for honorary doctoral degrees for individuals who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments. Any member of the UVI administration, faculty, student body, staff or the Board of Trustees may nominate a person to be the recipient of an honorary degree. A letter of nomination, a completed nomination form, a Curriculum Vitae of the nominee, a document that clearly delineates distinguished achievements and the impact of those achievements and any supporting documents should be submitted in writing via e-mail submission to honorarydegrees@uvi.edu. Nominations will be accepted by e-mail, mail or in person until 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.