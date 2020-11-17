Poetry workshops
The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts welcomed internationally known poet Jodie Hollander to St. Croix on Saturday as their latest artist in residence.
Hollander is a poet and educator based out of Fort Collins, Colo. She will be holding several poetry workshops during her residency. Workshops will be held on telling your story through poetry for high school students, Ekphrastic poetry for adults using exhibits at the museum and the poetry of grief and healing. For details and class prices visit cmcarts.org.
SEA holiday auction
The St. Croix Environmental Association’s holiday auction will be held online Wednesday through Dec. 18. The goal this year is to raise $6,000 to support the organization’s environmental education programs. Check wwwstxenvironmental.org regularly for updates.
Non-profit directory
Since 2005, the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has provided a comprehensive organizational profile of community non-profits to effectively guide philanthropic giving and to bring awareness to various services that are available throughout the territory.
To include an organization in the 2020-2021 directory of community organizations, visit cfvi.co/CommunityDirectory no later than Dec. 1. For more information, email general.info@cfvi.net or call 340-774-6031.
Anti-racism forum
The Women’s Coalition of St. Croix will offer the community opportunities to address institutional and internalized racism in the U.S. Virgin Islands, through a virtual forum. “The Time is Now: Discuss, Digest and Dismantle Racism in the USVI” is a four-part series focused on action-oriented discussion, starting on Nov. 20. The sessions are designed to help build a stronger foundation in anti-racism, highlighting an informed, inclusive perspective. Beginning with a discussion on the meaning of racism and other related terms, the sessions will focus on the myth of race, historical racism in the territory and community action around anti-racism. Each session will include a roundtable of contributors, community members with expertise or knowledge related to the topics to be examined. The forum will be moderated by Allyson Reaves. Admission to the forum is free, but will be limited to 150 people, with pre-registration required. Visit wcstx.org for more information.