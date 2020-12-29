Arts scholarship
“Creative Callaloo: Art, Poems, and Recipes Inspired by the Virgin Islands” author, Danica M. David, has announced the Creative Callaloo Visual Arts Scholarship for $700, available at the Virgin Islands Board of Education. Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday through Jan. 30. The scholarship was created to recognize the importance of the visual arts as the preservation and expression of culture and to assist the next generation of visual artists. This scholarship is funded from David’s book sales and other book projects.
The Creative Callaloo Visual Arts Scholarship is for one high school graduate or college undergraduate pursuing a degree in the visual arts disciplines. Contact the St. Croix Board of Education via email at stx@myviboe.com or call 340-772-4144 for more details.
Research awards
Three undergraduates and one alumnus from the University of the Virgin Islands’ College of Science and Mathematics won awards at the recent 2020 Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students conference last week. Laurie Armstrong, a junior psychology major; Alanica Canonier, a dual major in biology and psychology; Ellaina Wyllis, a biology major and UVI alumnus Kwame Forbes, currently involved in a post-baccalaureate research program at the University of North Carolina, were all recognized by the conference for their research efforts.
New cookbook
Sharon “Peachy” Benjamin is set to launch her second cookbook this week. With a focus on Caribbean cooking, Benjamin’s first cookbook, “Peachy’s Pantry Bringing You a Taste of Home,” published in 2017. Her new cookbook, “Peachy’s Pantry (Not Just for Carnival) Favorite Foods from Across the Caribbean” is scheduled to be released this week. To order, visit www.facebook.com/PeachysPantry/.
Raffle winners
Claudia LaBorde, Eugenia Belmonte and Annette Zachman were named the three winners of the Rotary Club of St Thomas’ 2020 Scholarship Fundraising Raffle. Club members began selling raffle booklets throughout the community in early 2019, but the drawing deadline was extended due to setbacks caused by the COVID-19 virus. Raffle prizes included a roundtrip for two to the New Orleans Jazz Festival, an Alaskan Cruise or a National Geographic Expedition to Moorish Spain.