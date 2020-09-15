MBW launches “Pay it Forward” program
During their COVID-19 response efforts, My Brother’s Workshop was able to prepare and serve 37,923 meals to the vulnerable community members. Their “Meals on Wheels” program has ended, however, there are still people in the community in need of assistance.
With their new “Pay it Forward” program, MBW supporters will be able to purchase meal vouchers that are valid for one meal. Donors may direct where the “Pay It Forward” vouchers will go. Distribute them on your own, or MBW can distribute them to those they identify as in need through local churches, organizations working with the homeless and other community partners. Support MBW’s “Pay it Forward” program by visiting https://www.classy.org/campaign/pay-it-forward-program/c174704.
Project Promise initiates Little by Little campaign
Project Promise is celebrating the power of small acts of kindness by joining GlobalGiving’s Little by Little campaign to raise funds to implement their Caterpillar Project this fall. Their goal is to raise $2,500 from at least 20 donors in five days. Project Promise is asking supporters to donate $10 or more and share their story with their network. From today until Friday, all online donations up to $50 will be matched at 50 percent. Donate today to support at-risk youth online at https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/the-caterpillar-project-amid-covid-19/.
Caribbean Writer to host reader discussion series
The Caribbean Writer will host an after-dinner Diasporic Reader Response Discussion Series, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Editor Alscess Lewis Brown said that participants from across the Caribbean diaspora will be considering three essays focused on the journal’s 2020 theme in Volume 34, “Dignity Power and Place in the Caribbean Space.”
For a digital copy of Volume 34, visit www.thecaribbeanwriter.org/product/volume-34/. For additional information, contact Alscess Lewis Brown at 340-692-4152 or email abrown@uvi.edu.
Funds made available for crime victims
The Law Enforcement Planning Commission, through the Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crimes, makes Victims of Crimes Assistance funds available to non-profit victim services and government agancies to provide direct services to assist crime victims recover from victimization. Applications are available at the Law Enforcement Planning Commission. For information or an application package, email sherri.abbott@lepc.vi.gov or angela.campbell@lepc.vi.gov.