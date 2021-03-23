UVI communication students
win press awards
Communication students at the University of the Virgin Islands won top awards at the 70th annual Southern Regional Press Institute virtual conference last month. Jada Roberts, George Francis, and Kalyna Nielson received third place for Best Public Service Announcement for their video presentation on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge. Kendrekus Jackson received third place for Best Radio Podcast and M’Kayla Sullivan received second place for Best Photograph in a feature story.
This year’s conference, hosted by Savannah State University, had participants from Bethune Cookman University, Georgia Highlands College, Augusta University and North Carolina Central University.
Deadline nears to apply for UVI scholarship funding
The University of the Virgin Islands announced that the priority deadline to apply for UVI and for the “Free Tuition” Higher Education Scholarship Program (VIHESP) is April 1. In order to be eligible, residents must be a graduate of a public, private, or parochial school in the Virgin Islands, must be a full-time student pursuing a first undergraduate degree and earn a cumulative grade point average of a 2.5 or higher upon graduation from high school.
To apply to UVI, visit www.uvi.edu/apply. To apply for the free tuition scholarship program, residents must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid for the 2021-22 academic year and submit an enrollment confirmation form and deposit by May 1. Continuing students who were previously awarded the free tuition scholarship and wish to continue receiving funding must complete an application for consideration by visiting www.uvi.edu/apply by priority deadline April 1, complete a FAFSA application and confirm enrollment intention by May 1.
In addition to the free tuition program, students will also have the opportunity to apply for UVI Institutional Scholarships by April 1. For more information, contact the Public Relations Office at pr@uvi.edu.
CFVI summer program grants are available
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is accepting applications for grants to support summer programming serving children and older youth.
Priority will be given to applicants who demonstrate the ability to serve children of lower-income families, essential workers and other families experiencing COVID-related challenges.
Eligible entities include nonprofit organizations with 501(c)(3) status, local nonprofit organizations with registered and good standing status through the Lt. Governor’s Office, churches and houses of worship and local government agencies.
Applications must be submitted using CFVI’s online grant portal, which can be accessed from cfvi.net.