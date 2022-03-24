The Brooklyn Rider American String Quartet will perform their Grammy-nominated project “Healing Modes” at Antilles School’s Prior Jollek Hall on Saturday as part of The Forum’s concert series.
The healing properties of music have been recognized from ancient Greek civilization to the field of modern neuroscience and expressed in countless global traditions. The slow movement of Beethoven’s Opus 132, a ‘Song of Holy Thanksgiving From a Convalescent to the Deity in the Lydian mode,’ is among the most profound expressions of healing in the string quartet repertoire. This autumnal masterwork will be presented in its entirety alongside five compact new commissions that explore the subject of healing from a wide range of historical and cultural perspectives. Composers include Reena Esmail, Gabriela Lena Frank, Matana Roberts and recent Pulitzer Prize winners Caroline Shaw and Du Yun.
The courtyard will open at 7 p.m. to enjoy small meals and desserts by Amalia Café. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for teachers, $5 for students and free for children under the age of 10, though they must acquire a ticket to secure a seat, available at Google: Brooklyn Rider – Promotix.