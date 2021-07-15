When Sherman Browne returned home last month to deliver his message of empowerment to young St. John men, it brought his journey full circle and gave him a level of fulfillment he had yet to experience. Now, Browne is taking his mission — via his AIMHigh Empowerment Institute — international by expanding to Jamaica.
“It was the greatest feeling in the world to be back home, to look into the eyes of the young men and women; I saw myself in them,” said Browne. “To come home to my people who look like me, talk like me, grew up in the same neighborhoods as me, was the most fulfilling feeling I’ve had since we started AIMHigh.”
Browne’s story began in Estate Pastory, where his mother raised him and his brother on a salary of just $11,000 per year. He thought living in a one-room home and eating meals of bread and water were normal, but Browne’s mother planted a seed that would guide him to future success.
“My mother always said, ‘Where we are is not where we’re going to be for the rest of our lives,’” said Browne. “One phrase that stuck with me is ‘This situation is only the transportation to your destination.’ It painted a vision for me and my brother that we could accomplish so much more. It’s something that I embraced.”
As a young child, Browne was active in sports, and as he reached middle school age, he discovered a new passion that would influence his young adult life. The performing arts, and dance in particular, became a focal point for Browne. When he graduated from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in 2002, Browne made plans to move to New York to live with his grandmother with the goal of pursuing a career in the performing arts.
“I thought, ‘If I can get there, I can change my life,’” said Browne.
His arrival in the Bronx — the poorest congressional district in the U.S.—proved to be a rude awakening.
“When I got to New York, I recognized something was wrong, because the conditions we were living in were very bad,” said Browne. “I wasn’t used to it being 10 degrees outside and having no heat, no hot water, and a place infested by rats and roaches. I was not used to those conditions. Even though we didn’t have much in St. John, we didn’t know.”
Though Browne had ambitions of performing, his grandmother required him to go to school. After graduating from Monroe College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Browne took a job as a community liaison with a member of the New York City Council
“I started to recognize that I was drawn to performing because of what I got out of it — the ability to entertain and the popularity — but helping people in the country’s poorest district felt more fulfilling,” he said.
This feeling of fulfillment inspired Browne to run for the New York State Assembly in 2008. He lost the seat, and the New York City Council member he was working for wasn’t reelected, so Browne found himself without a job.
“The loss was disappointing, but it was a blessing at the same time because I recognized my passion for impacting the community,” said Browne. “I started my own consulting firm to help nonprofits learn how to access funding and resources.”
After several years in the consulting business, Browne was asked to give a guest lecture at his alma mater, Monroe College. A student approached Browne after his speech asking if he was a motivational speaker. He’d never even heard of such a role before and researched the idea. A painful loss pushed Browne to give the field of motivational speaking a try.
“On October 25, 2011, my grandmother passed away,” he said. “What hurt me the most when I visited her in the hospital is she talked about all the things she could’ve done if she had more time. She taught me the most incredible lesson. Most people won’t try to live until they’re about to die. To expand my grandmother’s legacy, I decided to try my best to ensure that people can live their best life right here, right now.”
Browne began posting weekly videos encouraging viewers to keep their ambition, inspiration, and motivation (AIM) high. His videos garnered attention from schools and businesses that asked him to speak.
“I would go and speak and the students would be pumped up, fired up, excited, motivated, but part of me felt like something was missing,” said Browne. “These one-time engagements weren’t sustainable because these students were going back to their same neighborhoods and circumstances.”
Browne turned his AIMHigh video series into a full curriculum that he implemented at Monroe College, where he was working as an adjunct professor after earning his master’s degree at New York University. The 50 students that were part of the inaugural AIMHigh program improved their grades and attendance and engaged in community service. In 2017, Browne had an epiphany that would inspire him to take a major leap of faith.
“It was 8:35 in the morning, I was working out at the gym listening to a gospel song and I got the message clear as day,” he said. “The message was, ‘Sherman, you could be doing so much more, but you have one foot in the college and one foot out doing AIMHigh on the side. You need to open AIMHigh at every level of the educational pipeline.’”
Two weeks before the start of the next semester, Browne informed the Monroe College dean that he would not be returning as an adjunct professor.
“I’m going to jump and build my wings on the way down,” he said.
Four weeks later, AIMHigh expanded to six high schools and one elementary school. Now, four years later, AIMHigh is in 13 New York schools with nearly 450 active members, and the organization hosts empowerment events annually for males and females. AIMHigh is a family affair, with Browne’s wife and a team of women working with females. The decision to expand internationally seemed like a natural progression, but there was something Browne had to accomplish first. He had to return home.
“When we started thinking about going internationally, I didn’t want to go to any other country before I came back home, because that’s where everything started for me,” he said. “Everything I gained from being a young man in the Virgin Islands was a situation that was transporting me to my destination. Where I’m at now was a result of that small beginning.”
The AIMHigh event Browne hosted on St. John last month is hopefully just the beginning, he said. In addition to AIMHigh’s current expansion in Jamaica, Browne wants to introduce his program to schools in the Virgin Islands.
To learn more about Browne, visit www.shermanbrowne.com, and to learn more about AIMHigh, visit www.aimhighei.org.