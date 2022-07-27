Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Tuesday the schedule of events to be held in honor of former Gov. Charles W. Turnbull, whose body will lie in state at Government House on St. Croix and St. Thomas and The Battery on St. John.
Turnbull, the territory's sixth elected governor, died July 3 at the age of 87 in Washington D.C.
• Aug. 10: Turnbull will lie in state at Government House in Christiansted, St. Croix, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Aug. 11: Turnbull will lie in state at The Battery in Cruz Bay, St. John, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Aug. 12: Turnbull will lie in state at Government House on St. Thomas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a candlelight vigil will take place in Emancipation Garden from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Aug.13: A viewing will take place at Christchurch Methodist Church in Market Square, St. Thomas, at 9 a.m.; the funeral service is set for 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist Church; interment is at Eastern Cemetery immediately after the service; and a repast will be held at Fort Christian following interment.