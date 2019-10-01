Lenore Liburd has released her first novel, “Second Chance at Love,” a romantic novel about one woman taking another chance at love after being betrayed by the man she was deeply in love with.
Liburd was born on Tortola, British Virgin Islands, the second of seven children. She started writing her first book when she was visiting her daughter who was living in London and pursuing a degree in law. Her daughter is now a barrister. The dedication her daughter portrayed inspired her to complete this book.
Commented