Despite the coronavirus and last week’s tropical storm, the BVI Festival Food Fair is being held today at the Cyril B. Romney Pier Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Farmer’s Market will be held Saturday in Carrot Bay all day, starting at 6 a.m.
Festival activities this week have been virtual, but the Food Fair and the Farmer’s Market are live events observing all COVID-19 social distancing and sanitization protocols. Among the online events this week were a Poetry Slam, a V.I. Soca Showcase, a Calypso Review and a Festival of Culture and Praise.
This year’s theme, “BVI Festival 2020: Be Fully Free: Emancipate Yourself from Mental Slavery as we Celebrate our Virgin Islands History” with the sub-theme “Our Cultural Heritage in the Mix as BVI Festival Celebrates its 66” focuses on the island’s culture.
“COVID-19 has provided us with the opportunity to be more creative, to have more focus on our local arts and culture and to make sure our heritage is properly recognized,” Education and Culture Minister Natalio Wheatley said. ”As a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, we cannot spend the hundreds of thousands of dollars that we usually spend ‘feting,’ but we now have the opportunity to reflect on how and why we celebrate our Festival.”