mangrove nursery

A delegation from the University of the Virgin Islands tours the mangrove nursery at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, as part of a marine sciences knowledge exchange.

 Photo by BVI GOVERNMENT

The H. Lavity Stoutt Community College’s Mangrove Nursery Project recently hosted a 16-person delegation from the University of the Virgin Islands as part of a marine sciences knowledge exchange.

The exchange between HLSCC and UVI was supported by the Judith A. Towle Environment Award, administered by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. Both institutions have been working on research related to the restoration of mangrove ecosystems.