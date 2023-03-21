The H. Lavity Stoutt Community College’s Mangrove Nursery Project recently hosted a 16-person delegation from the University of the Virgin Islands as part of a marine sciences knowledge exchange.
The exchange between HLSCC and UVI was supported by the Judith A. Towle Environment Award, administered by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. Both institutions have been working on research related to the restoration of mangrove ecosystems.
Director of Marine and Maritime Studies at HLSCC Susan Zaluski commented that the main purpose of the visit was to facilitate an exchange of ideas for improving understanding of various methods used to grow and restore mangroves in each respective territory.
Research Assistant Professor of Watershed Ecology at UVI Kristen Grimes said, “This sort of exchange is so beneficial in terms of learning what has worked and what hasn’t for mangrove restoration in different places.”
In addition to touring the HLSCC Mangrove Nursery Project, the visit also included the delegation visiting the Roger Downing Mangrove Boardwalk, a tour of the Centre for Applied Marine Studies facility, visits to three mangrove restoration sites and short presentations on mangrove restoration and research from HLSCC, National Parks Trust of the Virgin Islands and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Labour and Immigration.
For more information on the Centre for Applied Marine Studies and the mangrove nursery, call 284- 852-7166.