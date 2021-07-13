Ribbons for a Cure, Inc., a local cancer non-profit organization, has launched a financial assistance program to provide a one-time assistance for cancer-related prescription medication, diagnostic testing or CT scans to individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Ribbons for a Cure, Inc. was established in April 2017 to provide cancer outreach and support in the territory through education and awareness initiatives. Due to the ever-increasing cost of general cancer care and treatment, the organization has established the financial assistance program to provide support to those in need.
“We are pleased to add this important component of cancer support to our organization’s services. We recognize that the financial aspect of cancer treatment is an ongoing and burdensome responsibility that many cancer patients struggle to sustain. Therefore, we have implemented this program to help share the cost of dealing with cancer,” stated Petra Victor, president and founder, in a statement..
The program is available to cancer patients and survivors who have lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands permanently for the last five years. The benefits will be awarded based on the availability of funds and may be used to fully or partially cover payments for cancer-related prescription medication, diagnostic testing or CT scans.
Upon approval of the application, beneficiaries may continuously submit receipts within a 12-month period from the date of approval, for reimbursement of expenses. After the financial award has been exhausted, beneficiaries may apply for additional funding in the next calendar year.
Funding for the program was received through the support of donors and local Virgin Islands businesses. Applications are available online at www.ribbonsforacure.net. Submitted applications will be reviewed and processed within two to four weeks. For more information, call 340-514-5214.