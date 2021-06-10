With the findings of the National park Service’s draft report on environmental conditions at Caneel Bay Resort being presented today, the resort’s 150-acre property is a hot topic among St. John residents once again.
A new organization, known as the Caneel Purpose Group, has established a presence on social media recently with the ultimate goal of “rebuilding a world-class resort in collaboration with the local community, honoring the natural environment while improving the well-being of the resort’s team members, local businesses, and other community stakeholders,” according to the group’s website.
The Caneel Purpose Group is made up of Matthew O’Hayer, a lifelong entrepreneur and founder of Vital Farms; Whole Foods founder John Mackey; Dan Buettner, a journalist, author and developer of Blue Zone Projects, which finds cities where people live the longest and are the healthiest; and David Barry, founder of Pursuit, a hospitality and attractions company. Locally, the group is represented by St. John native Brummell Germain, who was tapped as an on-island liaison.
Caneel Purpose Group seeks to take over operation of the resort in collaboration with the community. Funding and resources are in place to make this happen, said Germain, but the group needs community members to share their support of the group’s proposal with the Department of the Interior (DOI), which owns the land and maintains a Retained Use Estate agreement with current Caneel owner, CBI Acquisitions.
With that agreement set to expire in September 2023 and much of the resort remaining in its hurricane-ruined state following Irma in 2017, community members have expressed dismay at the state of the property. Germain’s involvement in the Caneel Purpose Group is personal, he said.
“Both of my parents worked at Caneel for about 40 years, so I spent a lot of my time either on or around the property and with employees that my parents have relationships with,” said Germain. “It got to a point where the treatment of employees was so horrible that the majority of them are disgruntled. It lit a fire under me in regards to speaking out on what was going on.”
To date, the Caneel Purpose Group has spoken with people in the St. John community who have been vocal about the state of the resort, said Germain, who added that the group’s plans will continue to be “heavily community-driven.” The founding members’ reputations gave Germain the confidence to sign on, he said.
“Looking at what they’ve done for many communities across the world, it just makes sense,” said Germain. “We have an opportunity where we can partner with a group that’s willing to listen to the wants and needs of the community. Right now, we’re being held for ransom so to speak with the current leaseholder. We’re sitting on an environmental disaster with nothing being done, and it’s time for us to get away from the old situation. We need to bring in a new situation that works for the entire community and the stakeholders as well.”
Plans outlined on the Caneel Purpose Group website, www.caneelpurpose.com, align with some of the wishes expressed by community members in previous public meetings regarding the property’s fate.
These plans include creating an advisory board made up of local leaders, establishing a profit-sharing community fund, providing expanded community access to beaches and facilities, and on-site training for culinary and hotel administration in cooperation with the University of the Virgin Islands. Unlike CBI, the Caneel Purpose Group says it will not pursue EDC benefits, paying taxes locally to “further support the U.S. Virgin Islands’ economy.”
Ultimately, the Caneel Purpose Group can’t move forward with its plans without an agreement with the DOI, so the group’s main focus at the moment is to gather the support of community members who are willing to contact DOI and National Park Service officials endorsing the group’s redevelopment of the Caneel Bay Resort.
To share support for the Caneel Purpose Group, click the “We Need Your Help Urgently!” link on the homepage at www.caneelpurpose.com.
A pre-composed, pre-addressed email will pop up that can be sent as is or amended before it’s sent to DOI and NPS officials.
The group hopes to avoid having the Retained Use Estate go out to bid, which could leave the resort sitting in ruin for several more years, and could open up the resort ownership opportunity to an operator that doesn’t have the community’s interest at heart, said Germain.
“The Caneel Bay property is one of a kind in the Caribbean, and probably one of a kind in the world,” said Germain. “We know what it is that we’re sitting on. It’s time for a change.”
The Caneel Purpose Group’s plans can be reviewed on their website, and updates will be shared on the Caneel Purpose Group Facebook page.