With food fair on the horizon this Saturday, residents are surely making a game plan for the event. Which dishes will you seek out? What are your favorites that you’ll definitely want to taste?
There are far too many delicious local options to sample them all in one day. Luckily, island chef Tamisha Doway was willing to share her recipe for conch in butter sauce, rice and beans, and fried sweet plantains, so you can cook up this flavorful Caribbean meal in the comfort of your own home. Like many Caribbean cooks, Tamisha eschews measurements in favor of cooking by sight, smell, and taste.
Conch in butter sauce
Ingredients:
1 pound conch (sold frozen at Cost U Less, or source from a local fisherman)
Adobo seasoning to taste
Dried parsley to taste
Badia 14 spices seasoning to taste
Cajun seasoning to taste
Soul food seasoning to taste
Salt to taste
About 1 stick unsalted butter
Half of one green bell pepper, diced
Half of one red bell pepper, diced
1 onion, diced
Fresh garlic to taste
A few sprigs fresh thyme
Red pepper flakes if desired
Combine conch meat, Adobo, parsley, 14 spices, Cajun seasoning, soul food seasoning, and salt in pressure cooker. Cover with water and cook in pressure cooker for 30 to 45 minutes to tenderize. Strain and reserve cooking liquid. Coarsely chop conch meat once cooled.
Melt 1 stick butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add diced onion, bell peppers, and miced garlic to the skillet. Saute until crisp-tender, about five minutes.
Add chopped conch meat, fresh thyme, red pepper flakes if you’d like a bit of heat, and enough of the pressure cooker conch cooking liquid to make a sauce. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer about 20 minutes.
Rice and beans
Ingredients:
2 cups water
1 cup white rice
A handful of chopped onion
A handful of green onions (Tamisha grows her own)
1 can red beans
Wash and strain the rice. Bring about two cups of water to a boil in a sauce pot. Add about one cup rice, one can red beans with liquid, and onion and green onion. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for about 20 minutes. Continue to simmer uncovered if needed to cook off remaining water. Stir and fluff with a fork only.
Fried sweet plantains
Ingredients:
Ripe plantains (the peels should be dark in color), peeled and cut on a bias
Vegetable oil
Heat about a half-inch of vegetable oil in a medium skillet over medium heat.
Place plantains in the hot oil in a single layer. Fry on each side about 2-3 minutes until golden brown in color.
Remove plantains to a paper towel-lined plate, ensuring the plantains aren’t touching one another so they don’t stick.
Plate the conch, rice, and fried plantains together, spooning some of the extra conch sauce over the rice if desired. This meal serves about 2.
Tamisha Doway guest chefs at Drifter’s Tiki Bar on Fridays and Sundays, Heading East on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and she caters via her business, Caribbean Mix Cuisines. For a menu or more information, call or WhatsApp Doway at 340-626-1926.