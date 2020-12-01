The Caribbean Writer has announced the prize winners for its Volume 34 edition under the theme “Dignity, Power and Place in the Caribbean Space.”
The Daily News Prize to an author of fiction or an essay from the BVI or the U.S. Virgin Islands goes to Carmelo Rivera for “About My Identity Journey,” one in a series of essays about identity and growing up. Rivera is a graduate of the University of the Virgin Islands and SUNY-Albany. He was born on the island of Vieques and raised on St. Croix from primary school to college. He is a human resources professional residing part time in Florida.
The Canute A. Brodhurst Prize for best short fiction goes to Eugenia O’Neil for “Harold Varlack’s Return.” She is the author of two novels, “Jessamine” and “Jamaica Dreaming,” as well as works of non-fiction. A Tortolan, O’Neil resides in Grenada.
The Marvin E. Williams Literary Prize for an emerging writer goes to Nathalie G.S. Corthésy for “The Helper Experiment.” Corthésy has been published in The Daily Gleaner, The Carimac Times and most recently in The Caribbean Writer Volume 33 (2019). She is a Calabash International Literary Festival Poetry Workshop fellow. Corthésy lives and works in Jamaica as a lecturer at The University of the West Indies, Mona.
The Cecile de Jongh Literary Prize to a Caribbean author whose work best expresses the spirit of the Caribbean goes to Rajiv Ramkhalawan for “An Unkept Heart.” Ramkhalawan was awarded a Gold Key Award (2006) from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for a collection of prose and poetry. He is a Trinidadian and practicing attorney.
The Vincent Cooper Literary Prize to a Caribbean author for exemplary writing in Caribbean Nation Language goes to Rohan Facey for “Fi We Language.” Facey is a multiple-award winning poet, songwriter and playwright. He has won a number of awards and his poems have appeared in The Sunday Gleaner, The Sunday Observer and The Caribbean Writer.
