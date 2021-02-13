The Public Works Department is alerting St. Croix residents that Carlton Road remains closed because of ongoing upgrades. The road work starts at 8:30 a.m. daily and stops at 3:30 p.m.
Marco St. Croix is shaping and compacting aggregate for the road base on Carlton Road.
The closure is expected to last until March 22. Public Works is urging motorists to avoid this area while construction is in progress and to adhere to all traffic controls, personnel and construction signs. Alternate routes include the Good Hope Road, the Campo Whim Road and the William’s Delight Road.
The estimated cost of the project is $2.8 million.