Holy Scripture, both the Old Testament and the New, is clear about this: David son of Jesse proved himself fit for leadership.
That’s because while King Saul reigned over Israel, it was actually David “who led Israel out and brought her in,” (2 Samuel 5:2) like a shepherd, which David had once been.
The Apostle Paul admonishes us not to think better of him “than what is seen in, or heard from, him.” (2 Corinthians 12:6). He speaks of his imperfection, his unidentified “thorn in the flesh” (also 2 Corinthians 12:6) but also of the Divine’s reassurance that “whenever one is weak, then he or she is actually strong.” 2 Corinthians 12:10.
And Mark’s Gospel, chapter 6, verse 4, describes something of a practical corollary to that, when Jesus sums up, from his own experience: “Prophets are not without honor, except in their hometown, and among their own kin, and in their own house.”
In light of all the foregoing, as we observe annually observe on July 3 the 1848 emancipation from slavery in the Danish Virgin Islands, just as we celebrate the Jan. 31, 1865, ratification of the 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution and celebrate the July 4, 1776, signing of the Declaration of the Independence from the British Empire.
I hope we will broaden the public focus beyond celebratory food and parades and fireworks to also embrace with the scriptures for this 6th Sunday after Pentecost.
– The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., J.D., LL.D., D. Min., K.St.J, is Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, and he previously served as priest in charge at three churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.