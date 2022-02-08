The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has been awarded $50,000 in funding from the Liberty Foundation to be distributed to nonprofits throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands to support operational needs and projects that provide direct services and opportunities within Liberty Foundation’s focus areas.
Liberty Foundation’s mission is to create connections to make a positive impact in the lives of children, youth and adults by supporting organizations that offer direct services and opportunities in the areas of education, social and health well-being, culture and environmental protection to underserved populations. The foundation also seeks to establish partnerships with community entities to support fundraising, awareness and volunteering initiatives that help forward their causes.
Up to $10,000 is available to fund eligible entities. Priority will be given to organizations that have not received funding from the Liberty Foundation within the last 12 months. The funding is intended to support the capabilities of organizations through operational and project-based support.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. AST on Monday, Feb. 28 through the CFVI grant portal at cfvi.com/CFVIGrantsPortal.
For more information on grant requirements, eligibility, evaluation criteria and reporting, or to submit an application, visit cfvi.net.