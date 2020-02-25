Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands President Dee Baecher-Brown, former President Bill Clinton, and Pablo Filippi, senior vice president at Inclusiv, speak during the CGI Action Network opening plenary session in Puerto Rico.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton convened the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network in San Juan, Puerto Rico Wednesday, the fifth such meeting since 2018.
The Action Network brings together leaders from business, government and civil society to accelerate recovery from natural disasters and promote resiliency in the region. It included special sessions on recovery in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, supporting marginalized communities on the front lines of the fight against climate change and investing in high-tech, high-skilled jobs in the Caribbean.
