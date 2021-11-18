Shatik Stephens had been sick, and then she lost her job. She lay in bed one night, unable to sleep and wondering what her next move should be.
“I was talking to God, ‘Lord, what should I do? I need to figure out something,’” said Stephens. “I heard the Lord tell me to get up and write. So I grabbed my laptop, opened up a Word document, and started: ‘There once was an ant who lived in a tree.’ And it just went from there.”
This divine spark of inspiration eventually led to Stephens’ first published book, “Abbey the Ant,” the first in a 26-book series that introduces readers to alliteratively-named animals — one for each letter of the alphabet — who teach lessons along the way.
The St. John born and raised author, who now lives in the states, will be on island for a book signing Saturday at 4 p.m. at Bajo El Sol Gallery in Mongoose Junction.
“Abbey the Ant” is the author’s first release under her new company, Story Time Books, Inc.
Stephens has been active in various creative fields throughout her life.
A former Miss St. John, Stephens wrote her own speech for the pageant in which she was crowned.
She taught modeling, choir, ballet, and creative movement at the St. John School of the Arts, and parlayed her Miss St. John title into a career as a pageant coach.
She has written unpublished poetry and songs, and writes descriptions for online boutique Relentlessly Her.
Entering the world of children’s books was a natural next step for Stephens, she explained.
“I’ve always worked with kids, whether in the community or the St. John School of the Arts, or as a board member for the Love City Pan Dragons,” said the author. “For me, it’s natural to write books for children.”
The overarching theme of Stephens’ book series is enhancement of children’s critical thinking skills.
In “Abbey the Ant,” readers follow the title character as she works to overcome fear.
At the conclusion of the story, there’s a lesson and fun facts about carpenter ants, as well as blank pages where children can draw and write their own version of her story, a coloring page of Abbey the ant, and a connect the dots activity.
“What I want for the books I’m putting out there is for them to enhance a child’s critical thinking skills,” said Stephens. “Make them think. Let them wonder. Open up their imagination. I don’t give details about how Abbey became afraid, or how she got in her tree, because I would like for the readers to figure it out. I would love for the books to be educational tools as well.”
Stephens’ burst of creativity saw her through the writing of all the books in the series and she hopes to release the next two books in early 2022.
Elements of Stephens’ island upbringing are seen throughout the books, from the hibiscus flowers at the base of Abbey the ant’s tree to the main character of the third book—Calvin the conch.
“You’ll see little pieces of the island scattered through the series,” said Stephens. “I did want to expose different cultures through the animals.”
The series is a true homegrown collaboration, with illustrations by Vakai Gumbs, who teaches art at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
Abbey the Ant can be purchased by emailing Stephens at storytimebooksinc@gmail.com or on Amazon, and books will also be available for sale at Saturday’s book signing.
“We can’t think of a better way to kick off the holiday season than a children’s book signing by St. John’s own Shatik Stephens,” said Bajo El Sol Gallery Director Priscilla Hints Rivera Knight.
Refreshments will be served and social distancing and mask-wearing protocols will be enforced at Saturday’s book signing.