The Explore Science: Earth & Space demonstration at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is part of a nationwide celebration of educational programs designed to engage children in fields of Earth and space science.
The Explore Science: Earth & Space event includes science, take-home materials and engaging discussions about science and society. These activities introduce guests to the ongoing research happening at NASA in the fields of heliophysics, Earth science, planetary science and astrophysics, and allow them hands-on interaction with Earth and space science concepts.
Girl Scouts visited the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum on Saturday, March 27th, for its first Explore Science Event. Girls in second through sixth grade explored how stars and nebulas are formed, played space games and discovered how gravity influences orbiting objects. Groups can also make their own spin art nebula, play the Mission to Space game, discuss what it might be like to mine an asteroid and much more.
The VI Children’s Museum invites groups of up to 20 students and their chaperones to these 1 ½ hour science demonstrations. Each demo group booking is $275. V.I. businesses who would like to sponsor local youth organizations to Explore Science at the VICM should email vichildrensmuseum@gmaill.com.
The Explore Science: Earth & Space project is led by Arizona State University, in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Explore Science: Earth & Space toolkits are developed and distributed nationwide by the National Informal STEM Education Network (NISE Net); demonstrations are taking place at 350 museums and institutions throughout the country.