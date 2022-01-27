The second morning after Mike Markowski and Pam Sutor checked in to the Cinnamon Bay Campground, they glimpsed a rainbow above the trees from their tent’s porch.
The couple took a few steps onto the beach’s soft white sand, and were met with the sight of a complete double rainbow arching over the brilliant blue sea. That day, it was 20 degrees below zero in their hometown of Wellsboro, Pa.
“The staff is phenomenal,” Sutor said.
“They trip over themselves to help you,” Markowski added.
It seems that Cinnamon Bay Campground’s staff and its very first guests were equally excited about the beachfront accommodation’s reopening more than four years after the eco-resort was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma. The campground concession was awarded to CinnOpCo, backed by Bloomberg co-founder and philanthropist Tom Secunda, in April 2019. The rebuild was halted for nearly a year while CinnOpCo worked with the National Park Service to mitigate asbestos that was found in sewer pipes.
The newly reopened resort features 50 eco-tents with queen beds. Twenty of the eco-tents will ultimately have bunk bed add-ons to accommodate families. There are 31 bare campsites. On the western end of the property, 40 cottages, which are still under construction, will each accommodate up to four people when they open to guests in early April.
Although the number of cottages at the new Cinnamon Bay is the same as under the previous concessionaire, the makeup of the buildings has changed. Building 10 on the westernmost end was not able to be reconstructed due to its proximity to the beach. And, it was determined that Buildings 1 and 3 were located on top of “sensitive archaeology,” said CinnOpCo managing director Adrian Davis, so they also were not able to be reconstructed. As a result, there are now 40 cottages in seven buildings — six buildings have four cottages on the ground level and two on the second level, and one building has four cottages on the second level with none on the lower level due to its location in a floodplain.
The resort’s restaurant, the RainTree Cafe, serves breakfast and dinner, while lunch is served from a food truck close to the beach. Longtime island chef TJ Hindes heads up the resort’s food and beverage offerings. Adjacent to the food truck is a watersports rental kiosk, headed up by Ernest Matthias.
A majority of Cinnamon employees are from the Virgin Islands or have lived here for more than a decade, said Davis, who formerly managed Maho Bay Campground and Concordia Eco-Resort. The resort currently employs between 40 and 50 people.
Previous Cinnamon guests will note a few changes, including a paved walkway through the bare sites and eco-tents to allow for easier transportation of rolling suitcases, as well as more accessible accommodations.
“You’ve got a generation of people who’ve been coming to Cinnamon for 40 or 50 years and at this point, climbing to that first tent way out on the point is harder than it was so many years ago,” said Davis. “We tried to bring them to flatter areas closer to the bathhouse.”
Nighttime activities will provide entertainment for guests, including a game night and presentations by Virgin Islands National Park interpretive rangers. The park moved its regular stargazing event to Cinnamon this week.
A store offers typical camping supplies and a small selection of food and drinks, along with sustainable products like organic cotton beach towels, shirts and sweatshirts; sun shirts and hats made from recycled plastic bottles; and even wood postcards and notecards made from seed paper than can be planted to grow flowers.
“We’re doing our best to be as sustainable as we can,” said Cinnamon’s CiCi Davis, who was busy overseeing the opening of the store on Monday morning. “If an item is available locally, we’ll use it.”
Locally made soaps, ice cream and popsicles are sold at the store, along with beverages from St. John Brewers and Leatherback Brewing.
The very first guests to check in, Sutor and Markowski were effusive in their praise. They’re working their way through stays in all of the National Parks, and it was the couple’s first time staying on St. John together.
“I think they’ve thought about everything,” said Sutor. “It’s very, very comfortable. Every meal has been phenomenal. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”
For more information about Cinnamon Bay, visit www.cinnamonbayvi.com.