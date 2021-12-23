With waters regulated by various entities including the Virgin Islands National Park and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, boating around St. John can be confusing for those unfamiliar with the territory. Issues caused by inexperienced boaters have become glaringly obvious since the pandemic when down-island destinations closed or severely restricted their borders, sending hordes of people seeking a Caribbean vacation to the Virgin Islands. Coral Bay Yacht Club’s newly released cruising guide aims to protect the island’s natural, cultural, and historic resources by educating boaters, but those who could benefit the most from this useful information — charter boat companies who offer bareboat charters — have remained mum on whether they’ll share this guide with their guests.
“I talked to Moorings and had a good initial conversation, but since then it’s been radio silence,” said club Commodore Leah Hanson. “I’ve reached out to Dream Yacht Charters three times and haven’t heard anything back. They have to realize how important this is. We’re hoping we can get our bareboater fleets on board to use the guide with their guests, because they’ve probably been the biggest issue.”
Neither charter boat company responded to questions posed by The Daily News about the briefing process and required credentials for bareboat rentals or whether they plan to share the cruising guide with their guests.
The cruising guide is part of Hanson’s efforts to make the yacht club more visible since she took over as commodore. Those efforts include a website, www.cbycstj.org, where the cruising guide can be found. Hanson, who operates the well-known business Flyaway Charters out of Coral Bay with her husband, Colin, said novice boaters often come to her with questions.
“I wanted there to be a central hub for information,” she said. “The cruising guide has been a work in progress over the past year, and it began to be a really huge need. We saw that no one else was really answering that need in any way. There was no information about these questions that boaters have, like how do I get a mooring, or where do I anchor. We have several different agencies regulating our waters, so a visiting boater could very understandably be confused.”
The guide was written by club members Rick Garvin and Christine Johnbrier, who live on their boat in Coral Bay, and Coral Bay Yacht Club secretary Margaret Pokorny. It was edited by Hanson. The guide includes sections on navigation and anchoring; provisions, restaurants, and retail; services and amenities; activities; and community.
“They worked really hard on it and went to great lengths to make sure all businesses were included,” said Hanson. “It’s a live, community-driven document and we welcome constructive criticism. We’re doing our best to provide the community and our visitors with an information-rich resource to help alleviate the stress that’s being placed on our waters, harbors, and community by our growing industry on the water. Of course we support boating — we’re boaters — but we support safe, ethical, sustainable boating.”
Inexperienced boaters have caused damage to coral reefs, submerged historical resources, and other boats, Hanson said. She’s seen visiting boaters anchoring in harbors inappropriately and hitting moored boats around them, using private moorings, and tying off on buoys that mark debris.
“Our reefs have been growing for centuries, and a split second decision can ruin centuries of growth,” said Hanson. “We need to be doing what we can as boaters to make sure those split second decisions are not ruining centuries of nature’s work.”
In addition to being featured on the club’s website, the cruising guide has been shared on Facebook, on TripAdvisor’s St. John forum, and with the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association. The club’s website also provides information about upcoming events including shoreline cleanups, which will resume in the new year. Membership is open to anyone who’s interested in boating and Coral Bay happenings. For more information, visit www.cbycstj.org.