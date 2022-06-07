The Cancer Support VI Colors of Cancer fundraising campaign has opened for its second year as the legacy of local cancer patient Bobby James, who lost his battle with cancer in 2021 at the young age of 34.
James and Chloe Rosey had just gotten engaged in November of 2018 and they had many plans for their future. However, on his birthday in May, James received his cancer diagnosis. He couldn’t get the care he needed on island, so Rosey quit her job, and within two weeks, they packed up and flew to Orlando, where her brother lived at the time, so they could be within driving distance of Moffitt Cancer Center. After treatment, they moved back to the Virgin Islands in September of 2020.
Unfortunately, the cancer returned not long after. James passed away in January of 2021.
“It really struck hard at the end,” said Rosey. “The cancer had come back really violently and we knew there wasn’t much we could do about it. That’s really when it got the hardest. Because of the pandemic, visitors at the hospital were limited to one visitor a day. There were times when I had to give up my visiting hours to his mom or dad or sister. Not to mention they limited visitor hours, so he was basically alone with the nurses half the day at the end.”
James and Rosey had turned to Cancer Support VI for help, a nonprofit organization who provides financial assistance for USVI cancer patients’ medical and non-medical expenses. Since its inception in 2005, it has helped more than 2,500 patients with funds for medical treatment, flights, hotel accommodations and more.
“This is what a lot of cancer patients have to do, figure out where they have family and kind of find a way to connect the dots, hopefully to a facility that supports the cancer that they have,” said Cancer Support VI Director Barb Michaud. “We can’t pay for someone’s entire journey, but it is one of those small things that say ‘we see you, we hear you, we love you and we want do our best to support you during that experience.’”
Cancer Support VI can help Virgin Islands residents with up to $1,000 for insured patients and $2,500 for uninsured patients per year.
After his passing, Rosey wanted to keep his legacy alive through Cancer Support VI. She and Michaud wanted to center a fundraising campaign around James’ birthday, which was during Carnival time. Although there was no Carnival last year because of COVID, they still wanted to keep the spirit of Carnival alive through the campaign.
“That’s where we got the Colors of Cancer idea for the theme. That was his favorite time of year, it was also around the anniversary of when we first met, so it had a lot of meaning for us. We used to call it our ‘Carniversary,’ so it just kind of fit. I just thought that bringing his spirit of giving and love and understanding up and out towards the community was really important. He was so young, and what I really want is for his legacy to continue in happiness and kindness and that giving spirit, because that’s who he was,” said Rosey.
James’ sister, Rosey and Michaud connected to Nefta Romain, who wanted to help by creating the Colors of Cancer video.
“We had no idea at the time that he was in the middle of a pretty aggressive cancer himself. He created magic not only by honoring Bobby but by bringing awareness to Cancer Support VI,” said Michaud.
Baker Magras Marshall Sterling offered to match donations of up to $25,000 for the campaign, which ended up raising more than $70,000, all of which went to support cancer patients. Because of COVID, they were unable to host any in person fundraising events, instead relying on social media to get the word out. This year’s campaign is also based on social media.
“Bobby was a character, full of life. Everyone loved him. It was pretty much a shock to this small community when he passed,” said Rosey. “He was a big character on social media as well. So, it will stay on social media so people can share and reminisce. That’s really important to me, that his presence and his light is still there.”
Baker Magras Marshall Sterling will match up to $5,000 this year and Michaud is hoping that inspires other larger donors who want to make a bigger impact offer to match donations themselves.
“It didn’t cover all of the expenses, but it helped us get to Orlando. It helped us buy some groceries when we got there,” said Rosey. “It was so crucial for us at certain points when we were able to get assistance from Cancer Support VI, whether it was recommendations or financially. I want people, especially in that age group, to know they don’t have to be embarrassed, they don’t have to be ashamed to reach out and ask for that support. It is there.”
The Colors of Cancer video can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXljQ6BnWbI&t=73s. For more information, visit www.cancersupportvi.com.