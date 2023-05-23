This is the last week to show support for those in the U.S. Virgin Islands impacted by cancer through Cancer Support Virgin Islands’ third annual “Colors of Cancer” fundraising campaign.
Cancer Support VI was founded in 2005 by the Stephenson family and is a sponsored fund of the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. The organization works with patients, medical institutions and community organizations, providing outreach, education, advocacy, financial assistance and other resources that support patients on their cancer journeys. Grants provide assistance for local cancer patients in need to help cover the costs of medical treatments and tests, hotel and travel while undergoing treatment, prosthetics, household expenses, hospice care and more.
“‘Colors of Cancer’ came to be in 2020 in loving memory of Bobby James, a cancer warrior who lost his life to stomach cancer at the age of 34 but was deeply inspired by CSVI and the work we do,” said Director of CSVI Michaud Barb. “James was a CSVI grant recipient, and his fiancé, Chloe, as well as Baker Magras & Associates Insurance, came to CSVI to offer a way to honor and celebrate his legacy. Thus, ‘Colors of Cancer’ was born.”
Thanks to corporate sponsors Baker Magras & Associates and Theodore Tunick & Company, donations up to $7,500 will be doubled and funds will directly benefit cancer warriors. Every donation made from April 24 (Wednesday) through May 31 will be matched up to $7,500 with the goal of raising more than $15,000.
“What’s really important to note is that 100 percent of every dollar raised stays in the Virgin Islands and goes to Virgin Islands patients,” Barb said.
Just last year, CSVI paid out $591,000 in grants to 281 cancer patients. So far in 2023, Barb said, they have given out 163 grants exceeding $300,000, more than half of what they raised last year.
“As our territory awaits the reopening of the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute, our cancer community relies heavily on CSVI for support,” said Barb. “Most, if not all, cancer patients have to leave our island for stateside treatment opportunities. We are the largest nonprofit organization in the V.I. providing financial assistance to cancer patients.”