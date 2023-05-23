Bobby James

This is the last week to show support for those in the U.S. Virgin Islands impacted by cancer through Cancer Support Virgin Islands’ third annual “Colors of Cancer” fundraising campaign.

Cancer Support VI was founded in 2005 by the Stephenson family and is a sponsored fund of the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. The organization works with patients, medical institutions and community organizations, providing outreach, education, advocacy, financial assistance and other resources that support patients on their cancer journeys. Grants provide assistance for local cancer patients in need to help cover the costs of medical treatments and tests, hotel and travel while undergoing treatment, prosthetics, household expenses, hospice care and more.