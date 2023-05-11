A flurry of activity in Coral Bay last weekend represented a return to normalcy for the first time since the 2017 hurricane season. The Coral Bay Yacht Club and St. John Yacht Club’s Commodore’s Cup and Skinny Legs Kentucky Derby party returned with a gusto not experienced since before the twin hurricanes of Irmaria and the global pandemic.

“This is the first time since Irma that we’ve gotten to have our Commodore’s Cup back the way it’s meant to be and the way it’s been run for decades,” said CBYC Commodore Leah Randall Hanson. “It was incredible.”