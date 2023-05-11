A flurry of activity in Coral Bay last weekend represented a return to normalcy for the first time since the 2017 hurricane season. The Coral Bay Yacht Club and St. John Yacht Club’s Commodore’s Cup and Skinny Legs Kentucky Derby party returned with a gusto not experienced since before the twin hurricanes of Irmaria and the global pandemic.
“This is the first time since Irma that we’ve gotten to have our Commodore’s Cup back the way it’s meant to be and the way it’s been run for decades,” said CBYC Commodore Leah Randall Hanson. “It was incredible.”
The regatta on Saturday raised more than $2,000 for the Kids and the Sea program, which has also experienced a return to normalcy this year as it fully resumed with 16 new students. Several KATS students participated in the regatta, some racing aboard the program’s Laser sailboats while 14 others took in the race action from aboard two of Hanson’s Flyaway Charters powerboats.
“It was a big weekend in Coral Bay that really involved the kids and a lot of people coming from Cruz Bay to Coral Bay,” said Hanson. “I had so many people offering to help, I didn’t have enough jobs to give them, and we had so many boats racing that I couldn’t photograph them all. Those are great problems to have.”
Salty Mongoose hosted the Commodore’s Cup skippers meeting and fed the race committee and volunteers the day of the race, Skinny Legs hosted an after-party and awards ceremony, and the iconic Silver Cloud served as the committee boat. Winds were steady out of the south making it easy for competitors to depart Coral Harbor and around Flanagan and Leduck islands before sailing back to the starting line.
“It was a picture perfect kind of regatta,” said Hanson. “It’s definitely starting to feel like there’s something going on all the time in Coral Bay now, in a very good way. It was a nice feeling of relief, nostalgia, and comfort to have this going on again.”