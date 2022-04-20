The Virgin Islands Banking Board will meet virtually at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday to receive the “State of the Bank” reports from local banks and get updates on products and services available to customers in the territory, according to a news release from the Lt. Governor’s Office.
The Board’s agenda includes operational updates from representatives of FirstBank, Oriental Bank, Bank of St. Croix, Merchants Bank, Banco Popular, and the Economic Development Bank. The Board will also provide clarification regarding entities seeking to be licensed as money transmitters to conduct cryptocurrencies or virtual currency services.
To request access email lgopress@vi.gov. The public will not have the ability to ask questions during the meeting.