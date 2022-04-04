Lt. Gov. Roach mourns former St. Kitts premier
Virgin Islands Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach has offered his condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late Vance Amory, the former premier of Nevis who died last week in England where he was being treated for cancer.
Roach said that especially Amory’s wife and children are in his thoughts and that he offers them a prayer for comfort, strength, and for the gift of God’s grace during this difficult time.
He will truly be missed, as his contributions personally and professionally touched many lives and had a tremendous impact on the Virgin Islands and the island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Roach said.
“I recall his time spent living on the island of St. Croix as he pursued his studies at the University of the Virgin Islands. As alumni of UVI, there is tremendous pride in sharing this connection with a giant of a man like former Premier Amory,” Roach added.
Roach said Amory was a political stalwart throughout his distinguished career, and that he selflessly served two terms as the premier of Nevis and founded the Concerned Citizens Movement.
“His steadfast efforts fostered infrastructural growth and economic advancement for Nevis. His commitment in these areas granted him the distinct recognition of having the airport named in his honor, a legacy that will be remembered,” Roach said.
Fort Christian parking lot to close for Carnival Village
Beginning today, the Fort Christian parking lot will close temporarily to allow the 2022 Carnival festivities to take place, according to the Public Works Department.
All vehicles must be removed from the grounds.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this brief closure may cause,” Commissioner Derek Gabriel said. “After two years of being shut down due to the global pandemic, this year’s Carnival is of great importance to the community, and we are doing our part to ensure the festivity is a success.”
The parking lot will reopen to the public at 7 a.m. May 7. For more information on the closure, call (340) 776-4844.