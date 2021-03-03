The Division of Corporations and Trademarks of the Lt. Governor’s Office will conduct a series of virtual information meetings starting this month and wrapping up in June, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach announced Tuesday.
“It is important that persons know their statutory responsibility relative to profit and non-profit business entity registration, maintaining the good standing status, and terminating the registration with the division. These sessions are open to current and prospective business owners, service providers, resident agents, the public, private, and nonprofit sectors,” Roach said in a statement.
The presentation schedule and topics are as follows:
• Wednesday, March 10, 4 to 5 p.m., Non-profit Corporations.
• Wednesday, March 17, 4 to 5 p.m., Franchise Tax and Annual Report Filings.
• Wednesday, March 24, 4 to 5 p.m., Trade Names.
• Wednesday, April 14, 4 to 5 p.m., Getting Started- Online Catalyst System.
• Wednesday, April 21, 4 to 5 p.m., Limited Liability Companies.
• Wednesday, April 28, 4 to 5 p.m., Profit Corporations.
• Wednesday, May 12, 4 to 5 p.m., Non-profit Corporations.
• Wednesday, May 19, 4 to 5 p.m., Trade Names.
• Wednesday, May 26, 4 to 5 p.m., Getting Started-Online Catalyst System.
• Wednesday, June 9, 4 to 5 p.m., Franchise Tax and Annual Report Filings.
• Wednesday, June 16, 4 to 5 p.m., Limited Liability Companies.
• Wednesday, June 23, 4 to 5 p.m., Profit Corporations.
Persons interested in registering for the sessions are asked to email denise.johannes@lgo.vi.gov with a selected date and topic no later than 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before the session.
Webinar information will be sent to participants.
For additional information, contact the Division of Corporations and Trademarks on St. Thomas at 340-774-2991 or on St. Croix at 340-773-6449.