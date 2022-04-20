The Department of Planning and Natural Resources' Division of Coastal Zone Management, in collaboration with Friends of the St. Croix East End Marine Park, will host an outdoor documentary night Friday at Estate Great Pond Park (old Camp Arawak) from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
In celebration of Earth Day 2022, "Puff: Wonders of the Reef" will be shown. The documentary follows the life of a juvenile puffer fish and offers the perspective of a diverse coral reef from the eyes of a fish and other small organisms.
Participants are encouraged to bring flashlights, a blanket or chair, and to wear long sleeves for protection against mosquitoes. Restrooms will be available. Participants are also asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the film.
This is a free educational event, suitable for all ages. RSVP is required as space is limited. Interested parties can RSVP on Eventbrite (eventbrite.com) by searching “STXEEMP Outdoor Documentary Night”. For additional program inquiries and reservations contact Kelcie Troutman at kelcie.troutman@dpnr.vi.gov or call 340-718-3367.